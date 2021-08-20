Storm chances Friday afternoon and evening, high temp near 90

ST. LOUIS – Clouds and spot storm chances increase Friday afternoon and evening, with the best chance for a storm or two from St. Louis and then to the south. Friday should be another mostly dry day with highs in the upper-80s to near 90.

The best chance for more widespread rain and storms begins overnight through Saturday morning ahead of a cold front. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain. The area could have a few showers/storms redevelop Saturday afternoon and evening, especially south and east of STL, before exiting to the southeast.

Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. It will also be hot and humid with highs around 90.

Hotter temperatures moving back in for Monday and Tuesday.