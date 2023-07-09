ST. LOUIS — A nice day today with highs in the 80s and decreasing cloud cover. Monday and Tuesday will be hotter with highs in the low 90s. Storm chances increase Tuesday night and stay with us through the rest of the work week and into the weekend as an active pattern sets up. There will be some potential for heavy rain and severe storms through this time frame as well.
Storm chances increase Tuesday through the rest of the week
by: Jaime Travers
Posted:
Updated:
