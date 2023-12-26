ST. LOUIS – It’s a colder day Tuesday, and some sunshine is breaking through the clouds by late morning. Colder, with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds thicken back up Tuesday evening and temperatures fall into the 30s overnight.

The same storm system that brought the Christmas rain is spinning and will come back to us on Wednesday, but this time temperatures will be colder.

We’ll see scattered rain and snow showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will be above freezing. Where snow does fall, there is likely to be only a very short-lived, minor accumulation on grassy surfaces.

Roads should stay just wet. The chance for rain and snow showers continues Wednesday night before tapering off Thursday.

We look dry the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid-40s through New Year’s Day.