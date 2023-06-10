ST. LOUIS — This morning started out quietly. This afternoon will be mostly bright and warm, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The air quality in Orange is bad for people with weak respiration. Storms and rain will start late tonight and last through Sunday. There will be a time when it doesn’t rain. Storms could be strong to very bad south of STL. Amounts to between.50″ and 1″ The next work week will start out dry and nice.

