ST. LOUIS — An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. today south of St. Louis, where dewpoints remain elevated. Heat indices are likely to reach 100–105 for the seventh consecutive day. However, there’s a chance that shower and storm activity could limit the warming, potentially leading to an early cancellation of the warning.

We currently have storms moving southeastward in the area. There’s also a cluster of storms in north-central MO that is expected to weaken as it progresses into our northern counties. Additionally, the potential exists for storm development this afternoon, particularly across central and southeast Missouri. Today’s highs will be cooler, especially in the northern half of the region. The far northern counties can anticipate temperatures in the mid-80s, while STL will be around 90. To the south, temperatures in the low 90s combined with higher humidity will result in dewpoints reaching triple digits for one last day. Isolated to scattered storm chances persist through the afternoon, evening, and the first half of tonight. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Sunday is expected to bring more favorable conditions, with decreasing cloud cover and highs in the low 80s