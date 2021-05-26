Storms could turn severe Thursday afternoon and evening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several rounds of storms are in Thursday’s forecast. Some of them may be severe.

Meteorologist Angela Hutti says that the storms will not be very strong Thursday morning. The day will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Severe thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon and into the evening.

The National Weather Service says that Thursday’s forecast is complex and a range of outcomes are possible. Some areas may not experience any severe weather. But, if the storms develop then damaging winds are expected to be the primary hazard. Tornadoes, large hail, and flooding are also possible.

Much cooler air will roll in Friday behind the storms. High temperatures are expected only to be in the 60s.