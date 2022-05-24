ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region can expect more rain before the Memorial Day weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be around off and on for the next couple of days.

There will be waves of downpours with dry time in between, starting Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The rain will exit the area Wednesday morning, with scattered storms redeveloping in the afternoon into Thursday.

Southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois will likely see the most rain, but flash flooding is not expected. The NWS predicts some locations will receive over 2 inches of rain.

The severe storm risk is fairly low, but isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. If the storms are severe, then large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat. A short-lived tornado is also possible, according to the NWS.

The storm system will start to move out of the area Thursday night. This bodes well for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures are expected to warm back up at or above normal. Saturday and Sunday will most likely be dry, with a chance of showers over parts of the area on Memorial Day.