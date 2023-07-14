ST. LOUIS — Thunderstorms are again likely Friday afternoon and evening. Ahead of the storms, temps should climb into the low 90s. A few of the storms could bring strong to severe, bringing threats of damaging winds and large hail.

Some showers and storms may linger until early Saturday morning. We’ll wake up Saturday around 70 and see clearing skies and highs near 90. Sunday also looks mostly quiet, just a spot storm chance north of I-70. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday and Tuesday will both bring some spot storm chances, highs around 90 both days.