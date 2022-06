ST. LOUIS – Friday morning starts off warm and humid with showers and storms.

A severe thunderstorm watch takes place until 8 a.m. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. It’s expected to be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs in the 90s Friday afternoon.

This weekend is going to be cooler and less humid. Dangerous triple-digit heat will return next week.