Storms move towards the Metro East Monday morning, clear by afternoon

ST. LOUIS – Storms are departing St. Louis City and continuing into the Metro East Monday morning. Most of the activity is limited to St. Louis area Illinois counties. A few showers extend southwest along I-44. There are reports of damage in Troy, Missouri where a power pole snapped in half and multiple trees went down around the county blocking roadways. This damage occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday.

These storms are due to a cold front dropping southeast across the region which will give the area a break from the heat. Showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder continue to be likely at times Monday. High temperatures will only reach the low-70s with falling temperatures to the upper 60s through the afternoon and gusty northwesterly winds.

Rain should wrap up through the afternoon and early evening hours. Skies clear Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Tuesday is going to be beautiful with sunshine and highs around 80. Wednesday will also be nice but a bit warmer with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Slight storm chances return for Thursday and increase for Friday along with warmer temps.