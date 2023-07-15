ST. LOUIS — A few showers or thundershowers will be possible this morning, especially south and east, as a cold front continues to move through the area. Gradual clearing today and while an isolated shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out this afternoon, chances of that are quite slight. Highs around 90 and northwest winds will help to bring our dew points down a few degrees. Mostly clear overnight and lows around 70.

Sunday starts off dry but storm chances do increase later in the day, especially along and north of I-70. Hotter again on Sunday with highs approaching the mid-90s. Storm chances continue Monday and Tuesday.