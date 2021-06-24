Storms roll into the area Thursday morning and stay until Friday

ST. LOUIS – A severe complex of storms has developed across Nebraska and the latest model guidance shows that it will dive to the southeast into Missouri. This could impact at least our area’s northern counties Thursday morning.

There are questions to the strength and duration that this storm complex will have on the St. Louis area. Right now, it looks like those along I-70 and north of it could see some rain and storm activity as this decaying complex moves south. As it continues across the area it should continue to weaken.

Skies look to be mostly cloudy through much of the day and therefore high temperatures look to climb to the mid-80s.

Assuming this morning convection doesn’t impact the area’s instability for the day, another complex of storms looks to develop across northwest Missouri in the late afternoon and evening. A warm front lifting north through the day should provide instability for this to be strong to severe. This next round of storms looks to impact the area in the late evening and night.

The flash flooding threat looks to be at its highest from central Missouri through northeast Missouri into west central Illinois, but that will be something to watch. Otherwise, strong storms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds Thursday evening and into the night.

A stalled front across the area will keep the weather active through the weekend with heavy rain and some storms likely. There could also be additional rounds of severe storms. High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be around 90. Sunday will see temperatures in the mid-80s.