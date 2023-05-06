ST. LOUIS — There are two conditional thunderstorm threats today. A few showers and storms may develop this morning. These storms don’t pose too much of a severe threat—if anything, they’re mainly marginal hail.

The temperatures this morning are mild, and we have a lot of clouds overhead. Cloud cover will limit our temperature somewhat today, with highs near 80. Where we do see more sunshine, highs should easily pop into the 80s.

Breezy southerly winds again. Late afternoon and evening are our second chance at a few storms. If these storms are able to fire this afternoon, they will become severe. Hail and wind are the primary concerns, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out where conditions are more favorable.

Storm chances continue to be messy Saturday night into Sunday. There are some indications that part of our region could be impacted by a dying complex of storms Sunday morning, but storm chances are higher in the afternoon and evening.

The instability for tomorrow isn’t as great as today, but the chance of storms tomorrow is higher. Highs on Sunday will climb well into the 80s.

Storm chances continue for Monday ahead of a cold front.