ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area sees a cool and wet start Wednesday morning. Showers and storms are expected throughout the day. It will also be windy and cool with highs in the upper-50s.

Expect scattered showers and storms Thursday with high temperatures in the 70s.

Some showers are expected early Friday, but it will be drier and warmer that afternoon with temps reaching into the 80s. The 80s will continue on Saturday. It will be a little cooler with more rain on Sunday.