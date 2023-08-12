ST. LOUIS — The storms have weakened below severe limits, but they continue to push across the southern third of the viewing area, bringing heavy rain and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

These storms will exit to the south later this morning. A cold front lags behind these storms and will drop south this afternoon. We could see some redevelopment ahead of it, especially south of I-70. If storms redevelop, they do have the potential to become strong, at least briefly, with wind and hail being the main concerns. It will be hot and humid today, with highs in the low 90s and heat index readings around 100.

Some uncertainty really comes into the forecast for tonight and Sunday. A weakening complex of storms could move through some of the region into Sunday morning, but the question comes as to their strength.

These morning storms will lead to cloudiness through at least the morning of Sunday. The morning rain could also limit the severe potential for Sunday evening into early Monday as another front dips into the region. Beyond this, most of the work week is looking dry.