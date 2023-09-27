ST. LOUIS – Storms that fired up late Tuesday are still with us here early Wednesday morning, as expected.

Scattered storms will bring some heavy downpours along with the chance of some small hail and strong wind gusts through about 9 a.m. before the energy moves away. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies the rest of Wednesday, with highs near 80.

There is a slight chance of additional storms east of St. Louis later Wednesday afternoon and evening.

This is it for our rain chances this week. The rest of the week will be sunny and dry with above-average temperatures. Average highs this time of year are in the upper 70s.

Forecast highs are well into the 80s.