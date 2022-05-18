ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area will see showers and storms Wednesday morning. Some could be strong to severe. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail, and heavy downpours. The winds are about 40 to 45 mph.

It will be dry later Wednesday morning. It will be partly cloudy and warm Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Showers and storms will be around through the end of the week, but there will be dry time. Expect warm and humid conditions with high temps in the 80s.

There is a chance for showers and storms on Saturday. Sunday is looking dry. The weekend will have high temperatures in the 70s.