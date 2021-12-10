Storms with strong winds may produce tornadoes near St. Louis tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – I know it’s December, but we all know how unusually warm it has been lately. That is one of several ingredients that are helping to set the table for the potential for severe weather Friday evening. While there are a lot of indicators that favor severe weather, there are a few limiting factors. However, there are still enough indicators in the forecast data to raise the level of concern for Friday evening.

The greatest risk for the most significant severe weather is still focused on Illinois and southeast Missouri. The region of concern has shifted a bit more to the northwest. Further adjustments may be needed as the weather unfolds during the day Friday.

The timing is sometime between 6:00 pm and about midnight. That’s the time to be very weather aware.

There is no need to cancel any plans. Just keep a close watch on your Fox 2 Weather app when you head out for the evening and know where to shelter wherever it is you are going.

What kinds of severe weather? Damaging winds are definitely on top of the list of concerns. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out either, especially in the orange shaded “Elevated Risk” zone.