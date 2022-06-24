St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Friday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with slightly higher humidity. High temperatures will hover near 90 degrees near St. Louis.

Tonight, a warm front will push across the region generating some spotty showers and thundershowers. The storms are expected to track north of I-70 late tonight into early Saturday.

After the showers end, Saturday temperatures will take off. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 90s and much higher humidity.

A cold front then swings across the region late Saturday night into early Sunday with scattered showers and some thunderstorms. I can’t rule out a few pockets of heavy rain and wind gusts of 40-50 mph. Those will be the exception and not the rule.

Many areas will miss out on much-needed rain so our dry spell will continue to worsen for most of us.