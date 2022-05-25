St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The atmosphere may be charging up today and there is a chance of strong to severe storms late this afternoon and early this evening. The timing of the storms may be from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, especially along and east of the Mississippi River. High temperatures are expected to hit the upper 70s.

Overnight, we should expect more scattered showers and storms. Thursday wake-up temperatures are in the 60s. Waves of showers and a few storms will continue Thursday into Friday.

The weather dries out Friday night and the holiday weekend looks great. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for each day.