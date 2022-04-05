St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – As our morning rain pulls away to the northeast, some sunshine is breaking through the clouds and temps are warming up. Highs today in the upper 60s. We’ll watch a line of showers and thunderstorms develop west of St. Louis late in the day and push east.

A few thunderstorms are likely to develop late this afternoon into this evening. One or two of which may be strong from about 5 pm to 10 pm. A strong wind gust and even an isolated brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Severe weather may also develop late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Most of the severe weather should move through the St. Louis area by 1:00 am. Showers will linger overnight and the skies should be clear by the time the sun comes up.

We wake up Wednesday in the upper 40s as the last of the rain showers pull away. Skies will clear but winds will be gusty. Highs in the low 60s. Some wrap-around showers are possible on the Cardinal’s Opening Day along with gusty winds and cooler temps. Highs in the low 50s.