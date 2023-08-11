ST. LOUIS – A few spots of fog around Friday morning. Not as widespread as Thursday.

There will be two rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. One is expected later in the morning and will be weakening as it tries to move southeast. Let’s watch for a quick shower or storm, especially north of I-70, late in the morning into the lunchtime frame. Friday afternoon will be hot and muggy, with temperature highs in the low 90s.

A second, more impactful round of storms is expected later Friday night into the early hours of Saturday. A few of these storms could be severe, producing large hail, damaging winds, and the chance of a tornado. As always with nighttime storms, make sure you have a way to get weather warnings while sleeping. This is a big heads-up for those with camping plans.

Storms will exit around mid-morning Saturday. We’ll dry out and clear out a bit, with highs in the upper 80s. A front will settle to our south and could produce a few additional showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening south of metro St. Louis.

A dry start to Sunday, then we’ll watch for more storms Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday’s highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s.