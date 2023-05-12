ST. LOUIS — The on-and-off again rain chances continue now through the weekend. It won’t be raining or storming all the time, but outdoor plans could be impacted each day.

Overnight scattered showers may give way to a little break in the rain this morning. We’ll watch for additional scattered showers by lunchtime and some thunderstorms by late afternoon Friday. There is a chance the storms could be strong to severe, with threats of hail and strong wind gusts. Highs today are in the low to mid 80s.

A very warm day Saturday, with afternoon storms likely to develop. Highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Mother’s Day Sunday brings a cold front, some wind, and one more chance for storms. That front should be south of us by Monday, giving us a drier and cooler day.