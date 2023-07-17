ST. LOUIS – Summer heat and humidity fueled another round of strong summer storms Monday. The hardest-hit areas stretched from Madison into St. Clair Counties in the metro east.

Adolph Buehler and his girlfriend were watching TV around 3:00 p.m. when a massive tree came crashing into the living room of their home in the 2400 block of Logan Street in Granite City. The huge tree that has towered over their home for years now stretches across what is left of their living room floor. Buehler and his girlfriend were transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries. Buehler said he was afraid something like this might happen and that he has begged the city to remove the tree in the past.

“I looked over, and she was buried. Like I said, all I could see was her face,” Buehler said. “I was pinned in the chair. They got me out. Finally pushed enough stuff off her to get her out.”

The storm hit other parts of the metro area hard as well. Hail as big as baseballs sent folks running for cover and left a trail of damage from Madison into St. Clair County. Some of the largest hail was reported in West Belleville, where trees were stripped of leaves, windshields cracked, and rooftops suffered damage.

In the past week, severe weather has repeatedly hit this area. Folks in St. Louis are suffering from serious weather fatigue. The last thing they want to hear is that more storms are possible on Tuesday. They prefer those storms go somewhere else.