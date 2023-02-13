ST. LOUIS – After a string of three beautiful days, get set for a big blast of wind and some rain Tuesday morning into the night. This is a high confidence forecast across the board in terms of timing and intensity of both rain and wind for the region Tuesday.

The first batch of rain will come first thing in the morning… and it will be a quick hit of showers that will be accompanied by an increase in winds to about 20-25 mph. There will be a lot of dry time from around 9 a.m. through about lunchtime before the main surge of rain and much stronger wind arrive.

The period from about noon until 5 p.m. will bring a fairly steady light to occasionally moderate rainfall to the region. But that rain will be blown around in some hefty winds, which will be steady in the 25-35 mph range, but with quite a few gusts from 45 to 50 mph at times. These wind gusts will be strongest from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m and will again increase between 8 p.m. and midnight before gradually tapering off late at night.

Wind gusts of this nature may bring down some weakened tree limbs and could even blow over some poorly rooted trees. I would not be surprised to hear about some power outages as well. Also, beware of tumbling trashcans if it is your neighborhood’s trash day!

After a windy and wet day Tuesday, Wednesday looks amazing with sunshine and high temperatures of 65 to 70.