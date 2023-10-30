ST. LOUIS – The rain has moved out, but the cold is sticking around.

Clouds will clear out Monday morning. As the sun comes up, temperatures will be near freezing. The coldest temps will be northwest of St. Louis. A freeze warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. The morning cold early this week will end the growing season. Even with the afternoon sun, Monday’s top temps will only be in the low to mid 40s.

Another cold front will bring even colder air to the region on Tuesday. We could wake up to near-record low temperatures on Halloween morning (26 in 1878). It’ll be sunny and breezy on Halloween, with highs only around 40. Temperatures for trick-or-treating will be in the mid- to upper-30s.

Another near-record low is possible Wednesday morning (26 in 1954). It’s going to be sunny to start November, with highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday morning won’t be as cold out the door, and we’ll warm up the rest of the week. Wake up temps on Thursday are set in the 30s and highs will be back in the 50s. Highs are expected to be back in the 60s by Friday and Saturday. The weather will stay dry.