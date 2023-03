ST. LOUIS — Some drizzle and fog this morning. Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and the 40s will stay through early next week.

Warmer and back to around normal by Wednesday. Highs in the 50s.

The next chance of rain moves in on Thursday with temperatures reaching into the 60s. Dry and cooler St. Patrick’s Day with temps in the 40s.