St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Snow is shutting down this evening with just a few snow showers in our southern counties. The St. Louis area got around 2.5” of snow with a little more north and west.

There is more winter coming with a chilly wind tonight and Sunday. Highs Sunday will only be near the freezing mark.

A little warm-up comes this week, then a major drop in temps by week’s end. Temperatures will be in the single digits by Thursday and Friday mornings.