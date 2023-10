ST. LOUIS — Expect sunny and breezy conditions Friday and Saturday. Highs are near to above normal, in the low 70s. A cold front comes through dry on Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 60s. More clouds and a slight chance of rain Monday morning.

Tuesday, we warm up a bit, bringing highs back into the 70s. We are watching Wednesday through early Friday for our next chance at some widespread rain.