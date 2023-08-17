ST. LOUIS – We’ll keep the quiet weather going but warm things up a bit for Thursday ahead of a cold front that will cool us off a bit again for Friday.

Temperature highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s with comfortable humidity levels. Expect lots of sunshine and a bit of breezy weather.

It’s clear and cool Thursday night, with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 for the metro. Behind the front, Friday’s highs will be below normal again, in the low 80s, with lots of sunshine.

We heat things up for the weekend with highs near 90 on Saturday and the mid 90s with higher humidity on Sunday. The heat index Sunday will be in the triple digits.