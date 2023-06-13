ST. LOUIS – Days don’t get much better than Monday. After a cool start, we start to warm things up Tuesday.

A sunny Tuesday is expected with low humidity, and temperture highs in the low 80s. It’s going to be a bit breezy Tuesday afternoon.

More clouds around Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will be back around 90 Thursday.

We’ll see a chance of rain and storms return for Friday night and Saturday. Afternoon storms again possible Sunday.