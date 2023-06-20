ST. LOUIS – The storm that brought us rain on Sunday is now stuck across the deep south and is holding up weather traffic patterns across the U.S.

We are sitting under a ridge of warm and muggier air. That stuck low will dance around a bit and slightly change our winds and temperatures, but there’s no real pattern change in the short term.

It’s going to be sunny and a bit breezy Tuesday, with temp highs in the upper 80s. Tuedsay night, it’ll be mostly clear and lows in the upper 60s.

A bit more cloud cover Wednesday and a degree or two cooler, with highs in the mid 80s. More of the same Thursday and Friday.

The early weekend outlook calls for highs near 90 and a slight chance of a shower or storm each afternoon.