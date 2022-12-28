ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, the south winds began to blow. The thaw begins Wednesday.

A sunny and breezy Wednesday is expected, with temperature highs in the low 50s. Wind gusts will be in the 30 to 35 miles per hour range. Wednesday night, we’ll see increasing clouds, and a chance of fog. Wednesday evening temps will drop into the mid 40s before temps actually start to rise overnight. We’ll wake up Thursday morning near 50 and see a high near 60. Fog and spots of light rain are set for Thursday morning as well, with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions through the day.

Rain chances ramp back up Thursday night. We’ll see on and off again rain all day Friday and Saturday. Highs will be around 50 both days. We will get a break from the wet on New Year’s Day before rain returns for Monday and Tuesday.