ST. LOUIS – After a Saturday of strong winds and light rain, our weather will return to more calm conditions.

Temperatures, however, will continue to stay above average in the upper 60s. Our wind speeds will be around 10 to 20 miles per hour Sunday throughout our region.

We will continue to see calm and sunny conditions throughout the week and see temps reached the 70s on Wednesday. Next weekend, temperatures will get a little chilly, down into the 50s.