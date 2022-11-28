ST. LOUIS – Clouds are hanging tough across the region. That is helping keep temperatures up a bit; out-of-door temps Monday morning are in the upper 30s to around 40.

Skies will clear through the morning. Sunshine and highs in the mid 50s are expected Monday afternoon. Clouds return overnight. Temps will drop into the mid 40s after sunset, then hold there or slowly start to warm towards sunrise.

Tuesday will be windy and warm ahead of a strong cold front, with highs in the 60s. Winds will gust from 30 to 35 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are also set for Tuesday evening and overnight as that front will come through. The data calls for a pretty significant severe weather threat south of our region, but the boot heel of Missouri and far southern Illinois could get clipped by heavier weather.

Behind the front, skies will clear Wednesday, but it will be windy and much colder, with temps struggling to get back to 40.