ST. LOUIS – Temperatures are in the 30s for much of the region Saturday, with our first frost of the season.

Sunshine and highs in the lower 60s are expected. It’s going to be clear and chilly again overnight, but not quite as cold as Saturday morning, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. The low 70s return for Sunday, and the warm-up continues into the next work week.

There is no rain in the short-term forecast, but we are watching Wednesday into Wednesday night for a chance of some much-needed rain with another cold front.