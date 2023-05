ST. LOUIS – Another great day ahead, with temperature highs nearing 80 and sunny skies.

It’s going to be mostly clear and in the low to mid 50s overnight. Monday will be a touch warmer, with temp highs in the low 80s.

It’s expected to be warmer both Tuesday and Wednesday. Then a back door cold front brings a slight shower/storm chance for Wednesday, followed by temps back down to the low 80s to wrap up the work week.