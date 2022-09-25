ST. LOUIS – We have a few spot sprinkles near a cold front Sunday morning that are moving southeast.

St. Louis shouldn’t get more than a few sprinkles out of these if they make it here. Clouds have also temporarily increased. Sunshine returns pretty early in the morning, and then we have a nice day. Lots of sunshine means temperatures will still make it to about 80 degrees, despite the gusty northwesterly winds bringing in cooler/drier air. Winds will gust to about 25-30 miles per hour. Even cooler air in place for Monday is expected, with temperature highs in the low 70s and breezy. Cooler air settles in for the middle of the work week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday. We’ll have a few nights where lows dip down into the 40s as well.

Tropical Storm Ian is still south of Jamaica and expected to impact the U.S. later in the week. Ian is forecast to strengthen to a major hurricane as it passes near or over western Cuba and maintain its strength into the Gulf of Mexico. There is higher uncertainty than usual the long-term track of this storm as it nears Florida and the intensity of which it could make landfall.