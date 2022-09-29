ST. LOUIS – Quiet weather continues Thursday.

It’s going to be mostly sunny and cool, with temperature highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A clear and chilly Thursday night is expected, with lows mainly in the 40s. It’s set to be mostly sunny, with temps in the 70s Friday. Not as cool this weekend, as highs will reach into the mid 70s. We’ll stay in mid 70s through into early next week with dry conditions.

Chris Higgins is tracking Hurricane Ian Thursday morning.