ST. LOUIS – The low temperature was 43 on Saturday morning. 45 was Sunday’s morning low. How low will we go this Tuesday morning? We should be close to both of those numbers.

Expect a sunny day on Tuesday, with highs around 70. Clouds increase Tuesday night as a warm front approaches. Temps will fall toward 50 overnight.

As the front comes through, we’ll see rain and non-severe storms Wednesday morning. Expect a wet commute. Wednesday will also be warmer, as we’re set close to 80 for a high. There could be a few additional showers on Wednesday evening.

It’s going to be warm and breezy Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s. More rain and storms are expected on Friday as a cold front comes through with highs near 70.

We’re set for a much cooler and windier weekend. Highs are going only in the upper 50s both days. We may see lingering clouds and showers on Saturday, which may impact our view of the partial solar eclipse.