ST. LOUIS – It’s a cool start Tuesday, in the 40s at daybreak.

There’s plenty of sun Tuesday, with just a few highs clouds, and temperature highs in the low 70s. A few more clouds and some isolated showers are possible Tuesday evening with a warm front.

Overnight temps drop into the 50s. It’s going to be a partly cloudy, breezy, and warm Wednesday, with highs in the 80s.

A cold front moves across the area Thursday. There could be a few morning storms, but the afternoon and evening storms threat is higher. Severe storms are possible, with the main threats large hail and damaging winds. Lingering showers will be around Friday as cooler air returns for the weekend.