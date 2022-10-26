ST. LOUIS – St. Louis-Lambert Airport saw 2.31″ of rain on Tuesday, October 25. That is a record for the date.

The rain has moved out, now we are just waiting for the rest of the clouds to exit. Skies will clear into the daylight hours of Wednesday. Winds are still gusty, but should ease back by lunchtime. Sunny and cooler in the afternoon, temperature highs around 60. Wednesday night, mostly clear, with Thursday wake up temps in the low 40s.

A quiet and cool forecast Thursday and Friday. Mostly cloudy Thursday and partly cloudy Friday, with highs near 60 both days. Partly cloudy to start Saturday, and highs in the low 60s. The chance of showers returns Saturday night into Sunday.