ST. LOUIS – A dry start Thursday morning.

It’s going top be mostly sunny, with temperature highs in the 50s. A strong storm system will move in by the evening hours. Heavy rain and gusty winds will take place throughout the overnight hours.

Friday morning’s commute will be tough. Gusts will be around 45 miles per hour. A wind advisory will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Around 1.5 inches of rain is possible in the area.

A minor small stream and river flooding will be set in southeastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. It’s expected to be drier by the afternoon hours. Much cooler with highs in the 40s and still windy. Less wind Friday night. The weekend looks nice as it will be dry with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.