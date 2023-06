ST. LOUIS – It’s expected to be mostly sunny to start Sunday, but some clouds will build in the afternoon along with spotty showers and storms.

Temerature highs will be set in the low 90s and it’ll a bit more humid. It’s going to be partly cloudy and the mid 60s overnight.

Monday is looking really nice, as we’ll have sunshine with temp highs back down into the upper 80s. Low humidity! The work week should be mostly dry with highs in the 80s each day.