ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning will start off cool with sunny and pleasant temperatures.

It is expected to be humid with highs peaking in the low 90s. Friday is also going to have quiet weather with highs in the low 90s. More heat and humidity return Saturday with temperatures in the upper 90s. There will be a chance of showers and storms late Saturday going into Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be around the 80s Sunday and throughout next week.