ST. LOUIS – It’s a cold Sunday morning.

A nice afternoon is expected, with mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures, and highs near 60. More clouds Sunday night with a dry cold front moving through. Mild temps continue Monday.

Rain and wind are set for Valentine’s Day Tuesday. Wind gusts will be up to 40 miles per hour. It’s going to be dry on Wednesday and warm, with highs near 70. It’s going to be much colder and drier on Friday.