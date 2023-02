ST. LOUIS – Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder.

Wind will be from 10 to 15 miles per hour, with a temperature high of 45. Overnight is set to be mostly clear, and colder, with a low of 18. Friday will also be mostly sunny, but the temps dip, with a high of 30 and a low of 20.

Saturday is expected to be bright and dry. Sunday’s temp high will be 54.