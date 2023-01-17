ST. LOUIS – A nice Tuesday is on the way.

A sunny and mild day is expected, with temperature highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds return Tuesday night, and overnight temps fall into the upper 30s. Widespread rain moves in for Wednesday and Wednesday night, with the steadiest rain expected between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 40s. We will be breezy and turning colder behind the rain on Thursday, with temps slowly falling through the 40s through the day. Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sun and highs near 40. Watching a Saturday night/ and Sunday morning system that could bring some light rain and snow.