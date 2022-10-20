ST. LOUIS – A cold start Thursday gives way to steady warming and warm temperatures into the weekend, followed by welcome rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

The St. Louis metro area is going to be sunny and seasonal Thursday, with a temperature high of 68. It’s going to be clear and not as cold overnight, with a low of 47. Friday is going to have fair skies, with a high of 76 and a low of 55.

It’s expected for Saturday and Sunday to be mostly sunny, blustery at times, and warm. There are chances of scattered Monday and Tuesday.