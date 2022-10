ST. LOUIS – A cool Monday morning.

It’s set to be mostly sunny and seasonably warm in the afternoon, with temperature highs in the mid 70s. We’re going to have warmer temps by midweek, with highs in the low 80s.

A cold front moves in by Thursday, dropping temps down into the low 60s on Friday. A little rain is expected. It’s expected to stay in the 60s through the weekend.